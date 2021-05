BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Boardman police officers were injured in a fight at the Days Inn on South Avenue.

Police originally got a call for a female in distress around 1 a.m. Monday.

Multiple police agencies responded.

When they arrived, they found another person being uncooperative.

They were able to arrest that person.

The two officers injured are expected to be ok.

Police have not released information on what caused the injuries.