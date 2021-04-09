Two of cutest bonded pups to have ever resided at CCAS looking for new home together

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — A set of bonded pups, known as the cutest related duo to have ever resided at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, are looking for a home together.

Sansa, who is a velvety white, is believed to be the mom of the duo. She is the first to greet people and loves to give kisses. She is around 4 1/2.

Sansa

Arya

Arya, who is gray and white, loves naps in the sun, praise and pets. She is about 3 1/2.

Both are dog-friendly and enjoy to play and socialize with other dogs in playgroup. They walk well on a leash, but are a lot of muscle to walk together.

Since they are being adopted out together, their adoption fee is $190. That includes spay and microchip.

For more information on these two, click here.