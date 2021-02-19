Two ODOT plow trucks hit by drivers this week; see the damage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation says two plow trucks were hit by drivers in District 12 this week during winter weather.

District 12 covers Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties in northeast Ohio, including the greater Cleveland region, according to ODOT.

The most recent incident happened Thursday night on I-90.

The plow trucks are sturdy, but the crash left rear-end damage to the ODOT truck.

ODOT reports the driver was not hurt.

“Yet another reminder to Move Over and Slow Down any time you see a vehicle with flashing lights and Don’t Crowd the Plow,” ODOT said in a Facebook post.