GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJW) — Two new Meijer supercenter locations in Wooster and Warren are now open.

The doors at the new locations opened to customers at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Both stores are 159,000-square-feet, and according to a press release, give customers multiple ways to shop. Including; shop & scan, home delivery and pickup.

In addition to groceries, Meijer stores have pharmacies and general merchandise such as baby and pet supplies, beauty care products and a garden center.

Address locations:

2120 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren, Ohio

4845 Burbank Road, Wooster, Ohio

The new locations make a total of 52 Meijer stores now open in Ohio.