BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Two men have died after their motorcycles crashed into one another while riding on State Route 113 in Berlin Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two men were traveling westbound, next to each other, shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, June 2. Troopers say their bikes collided and both men were thrown from their motorcycles. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.

Officials have identified the drivers as Jay Lucal, 48, of Monroeville, Ohio, and James Ogle, 53, of Collins, Ohio.

Both men were transported directly to a funeral home. Officials say drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.