Two more vendors leaving West Side Market

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two more vendors announced they are leaving Cleveland’s historic West Side Market.

Dohar Meats said it closed its stand at the market for good on Friday. It will continue to operate its shop on State Road in Parma.

“Our family feels very fortunate that we have been able to be part of the West Side Market for over 60 years. We would like to thank fellow vendors and customers for supporting us for this long,” the family said on Facebook on Sunday.

Just days prior, Cake Royale announced its departure, citing profits falling 50 percent to 70 percent because of COVID-19.

“This is bitter sweet decision and a painful one, but the truth of the matter is we have watched for the last 4 to 5 years a steady decline in the market eroding our profit margin from year to year,” the shop said on Facebook. “No business can continue to sustain such losses for any length of time. All businesses should be able to stand on their own down there without outside infusion of cash to keep them afloat which is what many are having to do with no hope on the horizon.”

Cake Royale still has a location on Pearl Road in Cleveland.

In June, Pinzone’s Market Fresh left the West Side Market after 44years years. Turczyk’s Meats closed in December 2019.

