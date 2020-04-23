Two more flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced two more flu-related deaths for the season.

The board of health said a 68-year-old man from Garfield Heights, and a 98-year-old woman from East Cleveland passed away.

The total number of flu-related deaths reported for the season at this point is 36.

The board of health says it’s never too late to get a flu shot. To find a location nearby, you can visit the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s vaccine finder page.

You can also call the CCBH clinic at 216-201-2041 to make an appointment.

