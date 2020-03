CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health on Friday said there have been two more flu-related deaths this week.

Those who died are a Cleveland woman who was 58 years old, and a Cleveland man who was 62.

The board of health said the total number of flu-related deaths reported for the season up until this date is now at 30.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health would like to remind everyone that it is never too late to get a flu shot.

