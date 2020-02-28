Two more flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– There were two additional flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County this week.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported a 33-year-old East Cleveland woman and a 79-year-old Lakewood woman passed away. This brings the total number of flu-related deaths this season in the county to 16.

Flu activity continues to slightly decrease. It’s currently considered high, while just two weeks ago it was extreme.

It is never too late to get your flu shot, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said.

