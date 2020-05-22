Two more Cleveland RTA workers test positive for coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two more Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The one last worked at the Woodhill facility on May 14. According to the RTA, the facility was cleaned and disinfected with Moonbeam 3, which uses ultraviolet technology.

**More on that technology in a past report in the video, above.**

The other employee is a paratransit driver, who was last at work on May 20. That person was not symptomatic, RTA said. The vehicle was disinfected before going into service the next day.

So far, 13 RTA staff members have test positive for coronavirus. Seven have fully recovered and returned to work.