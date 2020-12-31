Two more Browns players test positive for COVID-19; practice facility closed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two additional Cleveland Browns players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the team.
The Browns facility is closed while contract tracing is conducted to identify any high-risk close contacts.
“The team will continue to work remotely this morning while following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols as the health and safety of our team, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority,” according to the statement.
The facility was also closed Wednesday after a player and a staff member also tested positive.
Tuesday, Karl Joseph, Harrison Bryant and Andrew Sendejo were placed on the list.
