AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Two people were shot in Akron on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Copley Road and Seward Avenue and found two victims on the ground, Akron police said.

The two men, ages 50 and 56, were taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Police said their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked Akron Police Department Detective Bureau 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. The Summit County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous.