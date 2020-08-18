Two men killed in separate shootings in Akron overnight

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old man.

Monday night around 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Talbot Ave. And McKinley Ave.

According to police, officers found the victim inside a silver Nissan with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Several houses nearby were also hit by gunfire.

Police believe the suspect was driving a 4-door Ford Focus or Fusion.

The victim has not been identified.

Hours later, a 37-year-old man was found shot near a white Jeep in the area of Dover Ave. and Bellevue Ave.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest around 10 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has not been identified.

Police say the suspect or suspects drove away in a dark-colored vehicle.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490.