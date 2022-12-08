ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. allegedly broke a window and escaped the facility at 9892 Murray Ridge Road at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a release.

Officials say the men are thought to have escaped on foot and last seen running southeast.

Carpenter is 5’6″ and 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He may have been wearing a black hoodie and dark colored sweatpants. His current listed address is unknown. Carpenter was incarcerated for burglary, the release says.

Brooks is 5’8″ and 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He may have been wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. His last known address is in Wadsworth. The release says Brooks was incarcerated for possession of drugs.

Both men are charged with escape.

If you see these men, the sheriff’s office says to not attempt to capture or make contact with them.

Call your local law enforcement agency or the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-244-0373, 440-323-1212 or 911.