Two men drown at Hocking Hills State Park

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the deaths of two men at Hocking Hills State Park.

ODNR and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rose Lake around 2:45 p.m. Sunday after two men went in the water and didn’t resurface.

ODNR says the men were using a rope swing.

One of the men swung into the water and began to struggle, according to FOX 8 sister station WCMH.

The second man tried to help him.

ODNR recovered the bodies Sunday evening.

The victims have not been identified.

