Two men drown at Hocking Hills State Park

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the deaths of two men at Hocking Hills State Park.
ODNR and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rose Lake around 2:45 p.m. Sunday after two men went in the water and didn’t resurface.
ODNR says the men were using a rope swing.
One of the men swung into the water and began to struggle, according to FOX 8 sister station WCMH.
The second man tried to help him.
ODNR recovered the bodies Sunday evening.
The victims have not been identified.
