CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified two people who died after a weekend crash on State Route 176.

According to the medical examiner, Jibril Allen, 21, of Chardon, and Darnell James Prince, 23, of Burton, were both announced dead at a nearby hospital following the crash that shut down several lanes of the highway, near Springs Road, for several hours Saturday night.

OHGO camera

According to Cleveland police, preliminary information suggests another police agency had been in pursuit of the vehicle before it crashed. According to officials, four people from inside the wanted vehicle were transported to the hospital.

FOX 8 has reached out to the other agency involved for additional information.