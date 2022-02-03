Two men arrested at Beachwood Place after police seize drugs, guns and $140k

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Two men were arrested after Beachwood police found them with two handguns, suspected narcotics and over $140k in connection with drug trafficking.

The arrest was in the north parking lot of Beachwood Place in the afternoon on Jan. 26, according to a release from the department.

“I’m very proud of our police officers and K-9 Kai who proactively and tactically detected the suspicious activity in the parking lot and delivered a direct, decisive response,” says Kate Dolan, Beachwood Police Chief. “We are very serious about apprehending perpetrators, and we will continue to aggressively pursue those who break the law.”

Police say the suspects had previous felony convictions and were prohibited by law from carrying firearms.

Charges are pending.