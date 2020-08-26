Two men arrested after realtor nearly abducted while showing North Ridgeville home, police say

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Two men are now in custody following a reported attempted abduction of a woman, North Ridgeville police said.

Saturday, North Ridgeville police said they were called to a residence on Homecrest Drive where a 54-year-old woman, who is a realtor and was showing the home, said she was approached by two men outside the house who attempted to pull her into their vehicle. During the altercation, the men also reportedly said “get her in here” and “let’s go.”

The victim, who did have bruises and scratches on her body, was able to break free from the men and got inside her own car and locked the doors, police said. The two men then drove away from the home.

Following an investigation, police arrested David Helton of Vermilion, and Michael Evans of Henrietta Township today, reportedly without incident, charging them both with abduction and assault, police said.

The two are now at Lorain County Jail and are scheduled for arraignment tomorrow.

