Two men accused of poaching over walleye limit on Lake Erie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating following reports of suspected poachers on Lake Erie.

According to a release from ODNR, tips to the poacher hotline led them to two men from Tennessee and Florida.

In early June, Division of Wildlife officers witnessed the men catching and keeping more than their daily limit of walleye for several days, according to the press release.

The daily bag limit on Ohio’s portion of Lake Erie is six walleye, with a minimum size of 15 inches.

Officers learned the man from Tennessee had left Ohio and contacted officers there.

The release from ODNR states that officers were waiting at the man’s home in Tennessee when he arrived. Officers seized 28 individual bags of frozen walleye fillets. Those have been saved for evidence in the case.

ODNR also says the fillets were kept in a manner so they couldn’t be easily identified and counted, which is the law in Ohio.

Unless it is being prepared for immediate consumption, the fish is required to be accompanied by a receipt from a fish processor listing the name of the person, the number and species of fish, as well as the date the fish were caught, states ODNR.

Charges have not been filed because multiple state agencies are involved in the case.

ODNR has not updated the status of the Florida man officers spotted.

Call or text 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437) if you witness suspicious activity involving Ohio’s wildlife resources.

