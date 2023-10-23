EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The trial for two men accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in Euclid is scheduled to begin Monday. One of the suspects was a star running back at Benedictine High School.

The trial for Duane Jackson, 19, and Leroy Billips, 19, is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

Police say 13-year-old Maurco Tolor was shot several times while standing in the front yard of a friend’s home on Zeman Avenue in Euclid in December of 2021. Shortly after police released a photo of an SUV seen in connection to the murder.

In January 2022 Police and the U.S. Marshals went to Benedictine High School and arrested then 18-year-old Duane Jackson, who was a star running back on the school’s football team.

Then a few months after that, the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task force tracked down the second suspect, then 18-year-old Leroy Billips.

Both men are facing multiple charges including aggravated murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

This trial was supposed to happen prior to now but it has been postponed multiple times since the arrests. Reasons include attorneys needing more time to find evidence and the defense and prosecution having ongoing discussions to try and find a resolution.

Unless there is some type of last-minute plea deal, this trial is expected to happen at 9 a.m.