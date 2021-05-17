Two Maryland sheriff’s deputies shot trying to serve warrant

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — A spokeswoman for a Maryland sheriff’s office says two of its deputies were shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson says deputies responded to a call from a home in Waldorf about a man who the caller wanted out of the house.

Richardson said a number of deputies responded and had gone inside the house when two deputies were shot multiple times. They are in stable condition.

Officers entered the house at about 9 p.m. and found the suspect dead.