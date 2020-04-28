Two postal workers robbed in Akron, police looking for suspects

AKRON (WJW)- Akron police are looking for the suspects involved in robbing two USPS employees on the city’s east side Monday afternoon.

The first incident happened around noon in the area of Austin Avenue and Clement Street.

The victim, a 44-year-old USPS mail carrier, told police two men pulled up to his postal vehicle, pulled out a gun, and demanded his bag and other property.

The victim gave them his belongings and they took off. Two hours later, a second USPS carrier was robbed along his route in the 700 block of Summer Street. The victim, a 35-year-old man, told police a man walked up to him, pulled out a knife and demanded a key.

The suspect then took off. He was wearing an Ohio State jacket and a mask.

Police do not believe the two incidents are related at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.