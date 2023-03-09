LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Two Lorain schools are closed Thursday due to a water main break, according to Lorain City Schools.

According to a press release from the district, Southview Middle School and Helen Steiner Rice Elementary are the only schools that are affected.

“There is no school for students and staff due to a water main break in the area that has disrupted water service to the buildings,” the district said in the release.

According to the release, the City of Lorain is working to resolve the water main break.