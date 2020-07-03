Two law enforcement officers injured in crash following pursuit in Ottawa County

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a chase and crash that injured two teens.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An Oak Harbor police officer and an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy are being treated at the hospital Friday morning.

The two were injured in a chase and crash Thursday night.

They were in pursuit of a Dodge Challenger on State Route 19 just after 9 p.m.

According to a press release, the Challenger turned onto Salem-Carroll Road.

The officer slowed to make the turn and was hit from behind by the deputy.

The police car flipped and the sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle ended up in a ditch.

The crash is under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol does not say in a press release why the vehicle was being chased.

They also do not report whether the suspect got away during the crash.

We’ll let you know as more details are released.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8