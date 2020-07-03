1  of  5
Two law enforcement officers injured in crash following pursuit in Ottawa County

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a chase and crash that injured two teens.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An Oak Harbor police officer and an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy are being treated at the hospital Friday morning.

The two were injured in a chase and crash Thursday night.

They were in pursuit of a Dodge Challenger on State Route 19 just after 9 p.m.

According to a press release, the Challenger turned onto Salem-Carroll Road.

The officer slowed to make the turn and was hit from behind by the deputy.

The police car flipped and the sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle ended up in a ditch.

The crash is under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol does not say in a press release why the vehicle was being chased.

They also do not report whether the suspect got away during the crash.

We’ll let you know as more details are released.

