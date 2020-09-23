Two killed when SUV smashes into wall, bursts into flames

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a fiery crash that left two people dead.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at the exit from I-71 to Denison Ave.

Police said an SUV smashed into a concrete wall at the end of the exit ramp.

Witnesses told FOX 8 News that the vehicle didn’t slow at all while exiting and slammed into the wall.

Police said two people inside the SUV were killed.

The Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit was on scene following the crash to reconstruct the scene. Denison Ave. was closed from W. 54th St. to W. 58th St.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office was also investigating.

The names of the victims were not immediately available.

