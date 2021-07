CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A crash involving three vehicles in Cleveland killed two people early Tuesday morning and injured three others.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at E. 131st and St. Clair Ave.

The accident investigation closed down streets in the area for several hours.

Fatal accident closes St. Clair between E. 131 – E. 134 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 13, 2021

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

None of those involved has been identified.