Two killed in crash involving motorcycle in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday.

Around 2:30 a.m., police say the driver of a Nissan made a left turn onto E. Waterloo Rd from Brown St.

A motorcyclist was headed west on Waterloo and was approaching the intersection but was not able to stop.

The man on the motorcycle was ejected and thrown under the Nissan.

He was killed on impact.

He has not been identified. Police say it is a 27-year-old man.

The driver of the Nissan, a 74-year-old woman, was killed on impact.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt, according to a press release.

Police say the motorcyclist did not have a motorcycle endorsement.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The victims’ names are being withheld pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.