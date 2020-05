CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Two people were killed in a house fire early Friday morning in Canton Township.

According to the Stark County Coroner’s Office, a person driving by the home on Sherr Ave. SW called it in just before 4 a.m.

The coroner pronounced two people dead about two hours later.

They have not been identified.

A dog was also killed in the fire.

