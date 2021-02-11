Two killed in Ashtabula County crash

DENMARK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed two people in Ashtabula County.

It happened Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. on State Route 193 at the intersection of South Denmark Rd.

A Ford Escape was traveling east on South Denmark Rd. and failed to yield at the intersection, according to OSHP.

The Escape was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

The driver of the Ford Escape was not wearing a seatbelt.

56-year-old Minda Shun of Ada, Ohio was killed.

The front seat passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Judith Huggins, 77, of Dorset, Ohio was also killed.

The crash remains under investigation.