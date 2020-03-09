Two killed in Akron motorcycle crash

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the traffic deaths of two people who were on a motorcycle.
According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 56-year-old male was headed southbound on George Washington Blvd at a high rate of speed Sunday afternoon.
The driver lost control and went off the roadway, according to a press release.
The driver and passenger were ejected.
The driver died at the scene.
The 55-year-old passenger died at the hospital.
They have not been identified.