Two killed in Akron motorcycle crash

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the traffic deaths of two people who were on a motorcycle.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 56-year-old male was headed southbound on George Washington Blvd at a high rate of speed Sunday afternoon.

The driver lost control and went off the roadway, according to a press release.

The driver and passenger were ejected.

The driver died at the scene.

The 55-year-old passenger died at the hospital.

They have not been identified.

