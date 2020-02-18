Two juveniles charged with robbing student at Twinsburg High School

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – The Superintendent of the Twinsburg City School District says police have arrested two juveniles who robbed a student on the Twinsburg High School campus.

According to a letter sent to parents, it happened near the boys’ practice soccer field on January 17 after school.

The student who was robbed was not injured.

After an investigation, police issued a warrant for two juveniles.

One of them is a student at the school, according to the superintendent.

The two were arrested on January 22.

Both face charges of aggravated robbery.