Two juveniles, 13 and 15, killed in Lorain traffic crash

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that killed a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

It happened Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, officers found a Chevy HHR flipped off the side of the road at E. 29th St.

A press release states the car was headed west on E. 29th at a high rate of speed and lost control.

The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree before it stopped.

The front seat passenger was a 15-year-old boy from Lorain.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The backseat passenger was a 13-year-old girl from Lorain.

She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

She has not been identified.



The driver was a 16-year-old boy from Lorain.

He did not have a valid driver’s license, according to police.

He was seriously hurt and treated at the hospital.

He has since been released.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not suspected. The cause of the crash is reckless driving and excessive speed, according to a press release from the Lorain Police Department.

Police are asking for information.

If you know anything about the accident, call (440)204-2115.

No one has been charged at this time.

Police say it is the seventh traffic-related fatal crash this year in the City of Lorain.