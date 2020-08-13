Two jailed, two wanted for Akron murders after bodies found in burning home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department has made two arrests and signed warrants for two others in connection with the murders of two people found in a burning home.
Justin Walker and Melinda Pointer’s bodies were found in the home in the 1090 block of Brown St. July 28.
The medical examiner found both of the victims had been shot in the head and torso.
Thursday, police announced Steven Hayes, 20, has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder.
He is in custody at the Summit County Jail.
Also in the jail is Kianna Buckley, 42.
She’s charged with complicity to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.
Police have warrants out for two others.
Dylan Brown, 20, is wanted for complicity to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.
Gia Alexis Hernandez, 37, is wanted for tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.
If you see Brown or Hernandez, call 911.
If you have any information that can help Akron police detectives, call (330)375-2490.
