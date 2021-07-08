Two inmates escape from correctional facility in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– Two men escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria on Tuesday.

Kevin A. McKitrick and Justin M. Hamilton broke a window at about 8:30 p.m., the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday evening. Investigators said an outside accomplice may have picked them up and drove them away from the scene.

McKitrick was incarcerated for aggravated robbery while Hamilton was in for tampering with evidence.

Kevin McKitrick (Photo courtesy: Lorain County Sheriff’s Office)

McKitrick was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue pants. He is about 5 foot 8 and 150 pounds with blondish hair and hazel eyes. His last known residence is in Elyria.

Hamilton was wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants. He’s about 5 foot 10 and 170 pounds with black hair and green eyes. His last address is in Vermilion.

Justin Hamilton (Photo courtesy: Lorain County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lorain County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau. If seen, call your local law enforcement agency or the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-244-0373 or 911. Do not try to make contact or apprehend.