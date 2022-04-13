CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two people were taken to the hospital after a chase ended in a crash in Cleveland Tuesday night.

East Cleveland police were pursuing a car when it hit another vehicle and crashed into a utility pole at St. Clair Avenue and East 113th Street just before 11 p.m. The suspect’s car and the pole caught on fire.

Both the suspect and the driver of the other car were taken to University Hospitals in serious condition, Cleveland EMS officials said.

(Photo: Eric Hunker/FOX 8 News)

It is unknown what prompted the pursuit.