CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two men were injured in a late-night shooting on Cleveland’s westside.

Police were called shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday to the 10600 block of Governor Avenue.

First responders say two men, ages 18 and 24, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

There is no word on their conditions or what lead up to the shooting.