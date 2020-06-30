1  of  2
Two in Trumbull County charged with starving 6-year-old

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Two people in Trumbull County face child endangerment charges.

Prosecutors say they starved and abused a 6-year-old boy over a period of 17 months, until the child was removed from the home.

Jason Gibson and Ashley York are both charged in the case.

Jason Gibson (left), Ashley York (right)

The child is Gibson’s biological son.

Prosecutors say it happened in an apartment in Kinsman.

They say the couple had locks on the cabinets and refrigerator.

The child was one of several that lived in the home, but prosecutors say the 6-year-old appears to have been singled out.

Gibson and York both entered not guilty pleas and are being held on $100,000 bond.

