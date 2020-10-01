Two in custody after scaling Progressive Field fence for Wild Card game

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two men were detained by Cleveland police Wednesday after they admitted to scaling a fence at Progressive Field so they could watch the playoff game between the Indians and Yankees.

The two men told officers they scaled the fence behind the bleachers and, “made entry into the occupied ballpark.”

No fans are permitted into the ballpark because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two people who were apparently unauthorized to be in the stadium grounds are taken into custody by Cleveland police officers during the fifth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

One man told officers he and his friend, “just wanted to watch the ball game and knows he shouldn’t of did it,” the report stated. Both men had a strong odor of alcohol on them, according to the report.

They were taken to the jail. No charges have been filed.

The Indians fell to the Yankees, 10-9, in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series, ending their season.

