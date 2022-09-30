CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Two people were hurt in a Canton apartment fire, including a first responder.

The fire was called in from Raff Road SW at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found fire and thick smoke. Officials said, three people were rescued from the building. One man was unconscious and taken to the hospital for serious burn injuries. A firefighter was also hurt and taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

The Canton Fire Department Chief tells FOX 8 this was an older home that had been converted into apartments which made it difficult to navigate.

“They did have some challenges getting to the third floor. The stairway had burned away and there’s only one stairwell access to the third floor,” said Chief Steve Henderson. “Access to the third floor had been covered, we couldn’t get to the fire in the attic.”

Another man and a woman were also rescued and checked out by paramedics on the scene.

The Red Cross has been called in to help nine people who are now out of their homes. There is no word if the apartments had smoke detectors. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.