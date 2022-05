WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– Two people were injured in a fiery crash in the Bradley Woods Reservation Monday night.

It happened on White Oak Lane in Westlake shortly after 9 p.m. Video from the Westlake Police Department showed the car fully engulfed in flames.

Westlake police said good Samaritans helped get the driver and passenger out of the car before emergency crews arrived.

Both were taken to UH St. John Medical Center.