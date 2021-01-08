CLEVELAND (WJW) — The pot continues to grow, as does the excitement. The Ohio Lottery announced that the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have now reached a combined $990 million.
Those who choose to play, which as a reminder is the only way to win, are asked to do so while practicing social distancing and while wearing a mask.
Drawings are set for today with Mega Millions, and Saturday for the Powerball.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $520 million, but a cash value of the prize is estimated at $383.4 million.
The Powerball jackpot is $470 million. An estimated cash value is $362.7 million.
The odds of winning … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Best of luck to all. Find out more about the jackpots right here.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Two huge lottery jackpots now hit a combined $990 million
- Watch Live: Kevin Stefanski talks about the Browns finally practicing for Sunday’s playoff game
- Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials give update on coronavirus
- Man pictured in Pelosi’s office turns himself in to authorities in Arkansas
- ‘Brian is a hero’: Family says officer killed in Capitol riot wanted to be in law enforcement ‘his entire life’