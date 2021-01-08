Two huge lottery jackpots now hit a combined $990 million

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The pot continues to grow, as does the excitement. The Ohio Lottery announced that the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have now reached a combined $990 million.

Those who choose to play, which as a reminder is the only way to win, are asked to do so while practicing social distancing and while wearing a mask.

Drawings are set for today with Mega Millions, and Saturday for the Powerball.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $520 million, but a cash value of the prize is estimated at $383.4 million.

The Powerball jackpot is $470 million. An estimated cash value is $362.7 million.

The odds of winning … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Best of luck to all. Find out more about the jackpots right here.

