Two hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure at church in Geauga County, officials say

HUNTSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Two people were hospitalized after getting sick from carbon monoxide exposure at a church in Geauga County.

According to the Middlefield Fire Department, firefighters responded to Huntsburg Congregational Church on Sunday for reports of carbon monoxide exposure.

Several people were checked out by EMS on scene. An adult and child were then taken to UH Geauga Medical Center for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.

Firefighters ventilated the building. An HVAC company has been called in to identify the cause.

Multiple fire departments assisted Middlefield, including Burton, Hambden, Montville, and Windsor.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: