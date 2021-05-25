Two homicide suspects arrested within hours by U.S. Marshals

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two homicide suspects were arrested within hours of each other by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Moore, 24, wanted by Cleveland police and Carlton Dotson, 31, wanted by Warrensville Heights police, both for murder, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals say Moore was the last of three suspects wanted for a homicide that occurred on March 29 when Cleveland police responded to a call of a male who had been shot on Hosmer Avenue in Cleveland’s Slavic Village. The 20-year-old victim had been shot in the neck and later died at the hospital.

Last month, the NOVFTF arrested Terry Lee Trussell Jr. and Terry Lee Trussell III, who are brothers, on East 95th Street for their connection to the homicide, the release says.

Early Tuesday morning, investigators say they were able to locate and arrest Moore, who is also a brother of Trussell Jr. and Trussell III, on East 37th Street

Later this morning, the NOVFTF say they arrested Carlton Dotson who was wanted in connection to a Sept. 23, 2020 murder that left a 36-year-old man dead outside a Warrensville Heights apartment complex.

In October 2020, the NOVFTF arrested Carlton’s brother Carlos Dotson, also wanted in connection to this homicide, while he was trying to board a plane in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to the release.

After featuring him as the Fugitive of the Week in November 2020 and interviewing members of the community, the NOVFTF say they were able to locate Carlton Dotson at a home on Benham Ave. in Cleveland, where he was arrested.

“The NOVFTF has closed the fugitive investigations into two ongoing cases with multiple suspects. Our teams will not rest until anyone connected to violence like this found and brought to justice, no matter how far they run or how long they hide,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Anyone with information about any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip here. Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.