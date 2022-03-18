EDINBURGH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-76 westbound in Portage County Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle caught fire, and two people that got out of it were then hit by a semi-truck.

A 50-year-old Akron man was killed and a 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

I-76 westbound between Routes 225 and 14 was closed for over an hour Friday morning. Traffic was delayed for a few hours, but it is now moving.

