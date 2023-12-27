RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Portage County veterans can now be connected to shelter dogs through a new program called Collars & Callsigns.

“You’re taking two hearts and linking them together. It doesn’t matter that it’s a pet. That pet becomes a part of your family. I know that ours does,” said William Craven, executive director of the Portage County Veterans Service Commission.

The program is a partnership between the Veterans Service Office, the Dog Warden and the Auditor’s Office.

Right now, there are nearly 10,000 veterans in Portage County.

“The partnership between a veteran and a dog is very important — the unconditional love that dogs give,” said Matt Kelly, Portage County auditor.

According to Kelly, who is also a veteran, fees will be waived for 100 veterans, so they can adopt a dog from the Dog Warden’s shelter for free.

“It helps with the stress they’ve dealt with, even after they are discharged with lingering thoughts that the dog can help with,” said Kelly.

Currently, the shelter has 17 dogs in need of a forever home.

“Anything that you can do to help the veterans out; the fact we have dogs, we need to get them adopted out and find them homes,” said David McIntyre, dog warden.

Portage County’s program has another part that helps out veterans who are already dog owners.

“We have another 200 licenses set aside for the first 200 veterans that come up that already have a dog. They can come up and get a tag for free,” said Craven.

To learn how to sign up, visit the Veterans Service Commission website.