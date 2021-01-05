Two giant lottery jackpots with nearly a billion dollars on the line

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It would be quite a start to the new year to collect on one of the giant jackpots up for grabs.

The MegaMillions jackpot has climbed to $432 million.

That drawing is Tuesday night.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million.

The drawing for that is Wednesday night.

At $842 million, this is the highest combined jackpot total for the multi-state jackpot games in more than two years.

This is the third time that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $400 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.87.

