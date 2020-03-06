Two Garfield Heights cruisers collide during chase, suspect gets away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Two Garfield Heights police cruisers collided just after a chase with a suspect was terminated.

The accident happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of E. 93rd St. and Anderson Ave. in Cleveland.

Police said the officers began a pursuit in Garfield Heights that was terminated in Cleveland.

One of the cruisers rear-ended the other just as the chase was called off.

Police said the airbags were deployed in both vehicles, but neither officer was hurt.

The vehicle that was being chased got away. It's unclear what prompted the pursuit.

Cleveland police are investigating the accident.