Two found dead in Ashtabula County murder-suicide

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that happened in Harpersfield Township Monday.

According to a press release, deputies were called to the 5000 block of Hemlock Ln. just after 6:30 p.m. after the homeowner found his son and his son’s girlfriend shot to death inside the home.

Investigators believe the 24-year-old male shot his 20-year-old girlfriend before shooting himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two had been dating for just six months, according to the family.

The victim’s parents became concerned when she stopped responding to calls and texts Sunday afternoon.

Her parents drove to the home and contacted the homeowner when no one answered.

The victim and suspect have not been identified.