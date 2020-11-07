Two firefighters reportedly transported to hospital after fighting Middlefield house fire

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A house fire reportedly broke out on Bundysburg Road in Middlefield earlier today, with firefighters and other responders attending to the blaze.

Now, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two firefighters have been transported to the hospital. One of them was said to have suffered from heat exhaustion.

A part of Bundysburg Road was reportedly closed while firefighters continued to fight the fire.

The story is ongoing, and will be updated when more information is learned.

