Two firefighters, one civilian hurt while battling house fire in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — One person and two firefighters were hospitalized following a house fire on Wednesday morning.

According to the Canton Fire Department, it happened in the 900 block of Smith Ave. SW.

Six adults were sleeping when the fire broke out. A passerby who had a ladder on his vehicle was able to rescue four people from the second floor. Two others were in the basement.

Two dogs died in the fire and a cat survived.

One of the firefighters who was hospitalized has since been released.

The cause remains under investigation.

